Delhi govt committed to welfare of Kashmiri Hindu community: Minister Ashish Sood

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Monday chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review issues concerning the rehabilitation, security, and welfare of displaced members of the Kashmiri Hindu community.

Following the meeting, Sood stated, “We are all well aware of the attitude of previous governments towards the Kashmiri Hindu community. Their apathy — often bordering on hostility — was evident in their indifference to the community’s pain and years of inaction.”

He said the mockery made of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ by the previous government’s functionaries was a clear reflection of their malice towards Kashmiri Hindus.

He said, “Since 1990, certain relief measures for the Kashmiri Hindu community have been extended through the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. However, these provisions were disrupted from June 30, 2024. After the formation of our government, steps have already been taken to address some of these issues.”

Sood added that several specific concerns were raised by members of the displaced Kashmiri Hindu community during a recent interaction with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

“The Chief Minister patiently heard their grievances and assured them of appropriate resolutions. We stand firmly with our displaced Kashmiri brothers and sisters. The Delhi government deeply empathises with their suffering,” he said.

“The Chief Minister understands their pain and tears — and is committed to working earnestly towards their relief,” he concluded.

In 2022, then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had refused to extend tax-free benefits to the film ‘The Kashmir Files’, saying that the film was important only for the BJP and not for him.

The AAP leader had also suggested that the filmmaker should put the film on social media so that the masses could see it for free.

Kejriwal had also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for not doing enough to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrants.

