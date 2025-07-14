Centre to issue new guidelines to promote first-time exporters: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The government would soon come out with more guidelines on how new markets, new products, and new exporters can be promoted, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, adding that the Ministry and the districts can partner to promote One District One Product (ODOP) products to newer markets and support first-time exporters.

He said the Commerce Ministry will work with districts to promote first time exporters to newer markets.

Goyal highlighted that 773 districts across various states have contributed to the success story of India.

“India is like an oasis in a desert in a tumultuous world and is the fastest growing large economy in the world today,” said the minister, adding that India will become the third largest economy in 2027.

He said that we have so many diverse products that can take India globally.

Goyal cited examples such as Wayanad’s coffee, Ratnagiri mangoes, and saffron from Pulwama, stating that these represent the wide range of products that can take India’s name to the world.

He said that One District, One Product is a unique initiative, and no other country has something like this. Each district brings a different kind of legacy.

Goyal also mentioned that sometimes, two products have to be recognised under ODOP. He added that local is now going global.

The minister said that 64 out of 87 products are covered under the Industrial Investment Promotion Policy. He informed that all 38 districts of Bihar have achieved 100 per cent coverage of products under ODOP, and Bihar has given importance to the initiative.

Goyal stated that all the products are covered in the state economic system and are included in the industrial policy. Bihar has been categorised as Category A in this regard. He urged everyone to take a pledge to make ODOP a driving force of prosperity in their districts through their products.

