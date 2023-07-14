Delhi floods: Kejriwal inspects damaged regulator, expects normalcy in 4 hrs

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Indraprastha area on Friday to inspect the regulator of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) that broke due to heavy rain and rise in the water level of the Yamuna river.

Stating that the situation is expected to normalise within four hours, Keljriwal pointed out, "The water level in the Yamuna river had risen, causing the regulator at Indraprastha to break. The repair work has been underway since last night. I have personally visited the site. Hopefully, it will be fixed within the next four-five hours. The government, along with NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and Army teams, is working diligently to prevent water from entering the city."

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Atishi informed that she had already instructed the Chief Secretary to seek assistance from the NDRF and the Army to prevent flooding in Delhi due to the damaged IP Regulator.

"The I&FC (Irrigation and Flood Control) team has been constructing a weir at Drain No. 12, but water is still entering the city. If necessary, we will request the engineering wings of the NDRF and the army to assist with this issue," Atishi added.

The minister said she has directed the Chief Secretary to provide hourly reports to the Chief Minister, I&FC Minister, and the Revenue Ministry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.