Delhi fashionista accuses Mumbai businessman friend of rape, assault

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) A fashionista from Delhi has alleged that a businessman friend raped and assaulted her when she stayed at his home during her recent trip to Mumbai, police said here on Thursday.

The 28-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the suburban Khar Police Station last night against her friend, who is now reported to be absconding.

She claimed in her plaint that when she was on her maiden visit to Mumbai, she had lived at the businessman friend's home when he allegedly harassed, assaulted and raped her.

The police have filed a complaint invoking various sections of the IPC and launched a hunt to trace the accused.

