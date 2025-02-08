Delhi election results: Satish Upadhyay credits PM Modi’s vision for victory

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) In a closely contested battle for the Malviya Nagar Assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Satish Upadhyay emerged victorious over Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Somnath Bharti by a margin of 2,131 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

After securing victory, Upadhyay expressed his gratitude to the people of Malviya Nagar and credited the win to the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upadhyay’s win marks a significant shift in the constituency, which had been a stronghold of the AAP in recent years.

Speaking to IANS Upadhyay said, “PM Modi's vision led to this victory, and this win will contribute to his dream of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). We will work towards making Viksit Delhi a reality.”

“I am grateful to the people of Malviya Nagar for their faith in me. This victory belongs to the tireless efforts of our party workers,” he added.

Upadhyay, a seasoned leader who previously served as the Delhi BJP president from 2014 to 2016, was asked about Arvind Kejriwal’s past remarks that PM Modi could never defeat AAP in this lifetime.

In response, Upadhyay dismissed the statement, saying, “It is time to celebrate victory. Let’s not waste time talking about liars and frauds.”

The result in Malviya Nagar is seen as a setback for AAP, which has faced challenges amid legal troubles involving its leadership. With BJP making significant inroads in the national capital, Upadhyay’s win reinforces the party’s strategy to expand its presence in Delhi’s Assembly constituencies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority in Delhi's Assembly election winning 48 out of 70 seats, while AAP is trailing with 22 seats. The results signal a major political shift in Delhi, with BJP making significant gains in AAP’s stronghold.

