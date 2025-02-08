Rajasthan CM, Cabinet colleagues take holy dip at Mahakumbh

Jaipur, Feb 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday along with his Cabinet colleagues and BJP legislators visited Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

The Rajasthan CM arrived in Prayagraj on Saturday morning at 7.20 a.m. on a special flight from Jaipur.

The visiting group comprised 115 ministers and MLAs.

A 'pooja' was done in Hanuman Temple, after which CM Sharma was scheduled to visit the Rajasthan Government Pavilion.

At 2.30 p.m., a Cabinet meeting was scheduled at Rajasthan Mandapam, marking a significant governmental gathering during the spiritual event.

After concluding the day's events, the Chief Minister and MLAs will stay overnight in Prayagraj.

On Sunday, at 12 p.m., they will depart for Jaipur.

Meanwhile, MLAs were seen expressing happines over Mahakumbh Mela participation.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari hailed the initiative as a moment of pride.

She said: "All ministers and MLAs will take a dip in the Mahakumbh, and we are grateful to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma for this opportunity."

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Bairwa highlighted the spiritual and political significance of the visit, adding: "We are praying for Rajasthan’s prosperity and the nation’s progress. I am confident that BJP will secure a full majority in Delhi as well."

Cabinet Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham praised the decision to hold a Cabinet meeting at Kumbh, emphasising the event’s cultural and religious importance in Sanatan Dharma.

He also took a dig at the opposition, saying: "Congress leaders are secretly visiting the Kumbh while criticising us publicly. Their intellect has become clouded."

This is CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's second visit to Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh.

On January 19, he took a holy dip at the Sangam, performed Maa Ganga Aarti, and offered Jalabhishek to Lord Mahadev with milk and Ganga water.

He also visited the renowned Bade Hanumanji temple.

The participation of Rajasthan’s leadership in the Mahakumbh underscores the government’s commitment to tradition, faith, and governance, said MLAs.

