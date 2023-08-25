Delhi court grants permission to Sisodia to open new bank account

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) A Delhi court has granted permission to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an accused in the excise policy case, to sign specific documents necessary for opening a new bank account.

This decision came in light of Sisodia's previous account being provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court allowed Sisodia to sign a request letter addressed to the Delhi assembly for the purpose of crediting his salary as the sitting MLA from Delhi's Patparganj constituency to the new account he intends to open.

Sisodia had expressed that his family was facing difficulties due to the provisional attachment of his previous savings bank account by the ED.

While the court clarified that no permission is required for Sisodia to open a new bank account, it permitted his signature to be obtained and attested on specific documents for the purpose of opening the new account.

The matter is scheduled to be heard further on September 22.

On Tuesday, the judge had allowed an application moved by Sisodia seeking to release money from his MLA fund for developmental work in his constituency Patparganj.

The Central Bureau of Information (CBI), which did not oppose Sisodia's application, had also told the court that it is in the process of filing a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the case related against Sisodia and others.

