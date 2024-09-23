Delhi court extends Amanatullah Khan's judicial custody till Oct 7

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A court here on Monday extended judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan till October 7 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Waqf Board scam.

The Rouse Avenue Court allowed the AAP legislator from Delhi’s Okhla to carry his medical record in judicial custody.

Further, it sought a response from jail authorities on Amanatullah Khan’s application seeking permission to carry an electric kettle and a glucose monitoring device in Tihar Jail. The next hearing on Khan's application will be held on September 25.

Last week, the Delhi High Court issued a notice on Amanatullah Khan’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case. Fixing the matter for hearing on October 18, a Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the federal anti-money laundering agency to file its reply to Khan's petition within two weeks.

Amanatullah Khan, the primary accused in the alleged scam, was arrested by the ED on September 2 following a raid at his residence. He remained in seven-day ED custody which ended on September 9.

The raid was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with Delhi Police and CRPF personnel providing security.

Khan was previously arrested in April by the ED in connection with the same case but was granted bail by the Delhi Rouse Avenue court.

The ED's complaint against Khan centres on allegations of illegal staff recruitment at the Delhi Waqf Board and the subsequent misuse of funds to purchase properties under the names of his associates.

The case dates back to November 2016 when a complaint was filed against Khan, who was the then Chairman of the Waqf Board.

The complaint accused him of making illegal appointments to various approved and non-approved positions within the Board.

Following a CBI investigation, it was revealed that Khan had deliberately ignored the rules to appoint his close associates.

The CBI registered a case, which was later taken up by the ED for money laundering investigations.

