Delhi cop killed in road accident

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) A Delhi Police Inspector posted with the security wing was killed after being hit by a truck on Rohtak Road in West Delhi's Punjabi Bagh on Sunday, officials said. A senior police officer said that in the early hours on Sunday, an accident took place on Rohtak Road (near Madipur metro station, in which a car was hit by a truck from behind. The PCR was informed and a team was sent to the spot.

"The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem when it was hit by the truck from behind. The driver in the car, who was standing outside, was also hit. He suffered critical injuries and died," said the official.

The deceased was identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police, presently posted in the Security Unit.

"The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. Legal action is being taken and efforts are being made to trace the driver," said the official.

Further investigation into the matter is on.

