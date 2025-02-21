Delhi CM’s health blueprint: 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat registrations in one month

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) The new Delhi government is considering a proposal to expand the coverage of health schemes in gated societies and posh areas by raising the number of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and enrolling 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries in a month.

Besides cancelling leaves of district medical officers for the coming few weeks, the Rekha Gupta government has geared up to include families and citizens above 70 years among the 1 lakh beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY)

A note prepared by the Health Secretary for the Cabinet’s consideration indicated that besides an increase in the number of ASHA workers, capable of delivering first-contact healthcare, the new BJP government is likely to soon take a decision to almost double the urban public health centres or Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (U-AAMs).

An additional 413 urban health centres are to be built to supplement the existing 553 Mohalla Clinics that would also be upgraded to U-AAMs.

The total target is to activate 1,139 U-AAMs under the Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission Scheme under which Rs 2,406 crore will be provided by the Central government.

To showcase the BJP government’s vision and commitment to improving health services, the Health Department has also been tasked to set within 30 days 11 new model U-AAMs – one each in every district – under the supervision of the District Magistrates.

Some other Central Ayushman Bharat Schemes that are likely to be introduced in Delhi in the coming days include the Health and Wellness Centre (HWC)/Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), the Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission Scheme (PM-BHIM), the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s focus on health services in the city seems to be a response of the BJP government to promises made by the party in the run-up to the Assembly election.

While the previous AAP government claimed to have ushered in a revolution in the health sector along with the introduction of Mohalla Clinics, the BJP had alleged scams of fake medicines and bogus bills in these clinics.

