Delhi CM Kejriwal questions motivation behind ED summons

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday responded to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that its summons appeared to be "politically motivated" and were issued for "extraneous considerations".

In his official response on Thursday to the ED summons, Kejriwal expressed his concerns regarding the lack of clarity about the capacity in which he was being summoned, whether as a witness or a suspect in the case.

Kejriwal's response to the summons, dated October 30, reads, "I am in receipt of your summons dated 30.10.2023… I have been directed to appear before your good-self on 02.11.2023 at 11:30 am. The said summons have been issued u/s 50 PMLA."

“The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above- mentioned case. The said summons fails to provide details in relation to the File bearing F. No. ECIR/HIUII/14/2022 or the reason that I have been summoned therein, or any details thereof,” he further states.

Furthermore, Kejriwal expressed his concerns about the nature of the summons, stating, “The said summons does not specify whether I am being summoned as an individual or in my official capacity as Chief Minister of Delhi or as National Convenor of AAP and appears to be in the nature of a fishing and roving inquiry.”

“The said summons appear to be motivated and issued for extraneous considerations. Simultaneous to the summons, in the afternoon of 30.10.2023, BJP leaders started making statements that soon I would be summoned and arrested. By the evening of that day, I received your summons,” he alleged.

“It is thus apparent that the said summons was leaked to select BJP leaders to malign my image and reputation and has been issued at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre. Illustratively, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari openly stated in the afternoon of 30.10.2023, i.e. the same day on which the said summons have been issued to me, that I will be arrested and the same has been widely reported in the media,” Kejriwal further stated.

In his response, Kejriwal highlighted his current roles, stating, "I am the incumbent Chief Minister of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, i.e. the ruling party in the State of NCT of Delhi." He also mentioned the upcoming elections in several states and the need for his political campaigning and governance commitments.

Kejriwal concluded his response by requesting the recall of the "vague and motivated" summons, which he claimed was "unsustainable in law".

