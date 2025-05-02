Delhi CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 4 killed in storm

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday sanctioned an ex-gratia relief of Rs 25 lakh to the next of kin of four family members who lost their lives in a tragic incident caused by heavy rain and storm in Kharkhari village, Najafgarh.

In a message on social media platform X, the Chief Minister’s office said the relief would be given to victim’s family head Ajay.

The four victims were killed when strong winds and heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a tree on a tubewell room.

According to officials, the tree fell due to gusty winds, crushing the small structure where a family had taken shelter. Jyoti and her three children were trapped under the debris.

Despite prompt efforts by rescue teams and the fire department, all four were declared dead upon arrival at Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Memorial Hospital in Jafarpur Kalan.

Ajay, Jyoti’s husband and the father of the deceased children, sustained minor injuries in the collapse. He has been discharged after receiving first aid. Ajay is the son of Phool Singh Kushwaha, a resident of the same locality.

Earlier, over 100 flights were delayed and 40 diverted due to the strong winds, thunder, lightning and heavy rains that lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) at dawn.

Traffic in the national capital was also thrown out of gear as morning commuters faced waterlogging in many areas like Dwarka, Khanpur, South Extension Ring Road, Minto Road, Lajpat Nagar and Moti Bagh.

In south Delhi, waterlogging was reported on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road near Tughlaqabad, making commuting difficult for residents. In Sangam Vihar, Neem Chowk Road was severely flooded, further aggravating the traffic situation and adding to the chaos.

Waterlogging at ITO, one of Delhi's busiest intersections, caused traffic disruption and inconvenience in parts of the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Majnu ka Tilla area on Friday to inspect the waterlogged areas after the national capital received heavy rain and thundershowers.

Stating that things won't work like this, CM Gupta directed officials and departments to take immediate action wherever waterlogging is reported.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma also visited the Minto Bridge to assess the situation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.