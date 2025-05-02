T20 Mumbai League: SKY for Mumbai North East, Shreyas to SoBo Mumbai Falcons as icon players finalised

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The T20 Mumbai League 2025 finalised icon players for all its teams for the much-awaited third season with India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav going to Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, while fellow India player Shreyas Iyer joined SoBo Mumbai Falcons. Known for their accomplishments on both international and domestic stages, these icon players bring exceptional skills and star power that will elevate the profile and competitiveness of their respective teams.

Among the other star players, Mumbai Ranji captain Ajinkya Rahane went to Bandra Blasters; Prithvi Shaw joined North Mumbai Panthers; Shivam Dube set to represent ARCS Andheri; Shardul Thakur taken by Eagle Thane Strikers; Sarfaraz Khan set to play for Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and Tushar Deshpande joining Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals.

The announcement marks a key milestone ahead of the Season 3 mega auction, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 7. Each franchise has signed one icon player for a fixed price of ₹20 lakh, forming the foundation upon which their squads will be built.

Today’s event marks a significant milestone in shaping the core identity and vision of each franchise. With established stars finalised as icon players, teams are now well-positioned to build strong and competitive squads at the upcoming mega auction, which will showcase the finest cricketing talent from the city,” said Ajinkya Naik, President of MCA.

"The T20 Mumbai League continues to serve as a vital platform for discovering and nurturing emerging players. We remain committed to strengthening grassroots cricket while delivering a world-class experience for both players and fans," he added.

Mega auction on May 7

With the icon players now finalised, the focus shifts to the highly anticipated mega auction which is set to take place in Mumbai on May 7.

Featuring a pool of talented players, franchises will look to build well-balanced squads and refine their strategies ahead of the much-awaited third season of one of India’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments. The auction promises to ignite fresh rivalries and set the stage for a fiercely competitive tournament.

Making a grand return after a six-year break, the T20 Mumbai League 2025 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium from May 26 to June 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.