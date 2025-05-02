Yogi govt's bold push to make schools sports hubs in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is embarking on an ambitious mission to turn over 1.34 lakh council schools across the state into breeding grounds for international sports talent. In a landmark initiative aimed at discovering and grooming young athletes from rural and underrepresented areas, these schools will now offer professional-level sports training modelled after the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

This marks a significant shift from treating sports as a secondary activity to establishing it as a core component of student development. The training framework will be in accordance with the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) guidelines and include structured 10-day camps, improved infrastructure, and technical mentorship from trained physical education instructors.

For the 2025–26 academic session, the government has earmarked Rs 134 crore to scale up the school sports ecosystem:

Rs 43.38 crore for 86,764 primary schools

Rs 45.24 crore for 45,245 junior high schools and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs)

Rs 5.76 crore for 2,304 secondary and senior secondary schools

Rs 19.41 crore for the ‘One KGBV, One Sport’ scheme

Rs 14.92 crore for open gyms and sports equipment in KGBVs

Rs 5.33 crore for organising national-level training camps

Each school will receive direct funding for equipment—Rs 5,000 for primary schools, Rs 10,000 for junior high schools and KGBVs, and Rs 25,000 for secondary schools.

Students selected in Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 categories will undergo 10-day intensive training camps ahead of national-level competitions. The camps will focus on strategy, team coordination, physical fitness, and mental conditioning—key aspects that were previously missing due to the lack of organised preparation.

These camps will be organised near event venues to ensure better acclimatisation and performance. This structured approach replaces the older practice of simply distributing kits and sending students directly to competitions, often with minimal preparation.

To ensure quality training, PE instructors have already been deployed in upper primary schools with over 100 students under the Right to Education Act. These instructors will oversee the technical training of selected athletes at the block and district levels.

Currently active in 145 of the state's 746 KGBVs across 73 districts, the ‘One KGBV, One Sport’ scheme allows each school to focus on one of 19 specific sports. Providing focused training for girls and helping them compete in sports that match their aptitude and interest are also prime objectives.

Wardens are actively identifying talented students, and equipment procurement is underway. Similarly, elite athletes are being invited to schools to inspire students. Training is being imparted to coaches in modern techniques.

The initiative also stresses overall fitness. Open gym equipment is being installed in all 746 KGBVs to help girls improve physical strength, stamina, and endurance—essential traits for sports excellence and general well-being.

“This initiative is not just about preparing children for sports but about shaping their overall personality. Sports teach discipline, confidence, teamwork, and resilience—skills that serve a lifetime,” says Sandeep Singh, Basic Education Minister, Uttar Pradesh.

“We are aligning school sports infrastructure and training with national standards to ensure our students are prepared to excel, not just in academics but also on national and international sports platforms,” says Deepak Kumar, President, SGFI and Additional Chief Secretary, Basic and Secondary Education.

