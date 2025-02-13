Defame, abuse Muslims: Abu Azmi slams Nitesh Rane's remarks on madrasas

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, Abu Azmi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Minister Nitesh Rane over his demand for an investigation into madrasas across the state, accusing him of consistently trying to "defame Muslims."

Rane had raised concerns about an illegal madrasa in Nandurbar's Akkalkuwa taluka, where a Yemeni national was allegedly planning terror activities.

He urged the Maharashtra government to probe all madrasas in the state to ensure they were not promoting terrorism, specifically warning against links to extremist groups like the Taliban.

Reacting to Rane's statements, Azmi told IANS, "I think Nitesh Rane should be given a position where his job is to shock and trouble Muslims, defame them, and abuse them. Every morning, he wakes up thinking of new ways to stay in the news."

"I don't think we need to respond to every statement made by Nitesh Rane. But I want to tell people that madrasas teach good values -- they teach brotherhood, they teach love for the country. An individual can be wrong, but a madrasa cannot be wrong," he said.

Azmi argued that the presence of illegal immigrants in a madrasa should not justify filing cases against all madrasas.

"For example, many Indians live illegally in America, the UK, or Saudi Arabia after their visas expire. They work for others, but cases are not filed against those who employ them. This is just his cheap politics," he remarked.

Dismissing Rane's allegations, Azmi suggested installing CCTV cameras in madrasas to prove that they focus on education rather than illegal activities. "People will then see that madrasas teach good things," he added.

Earlier, Rane had told IANS, "I have written to our Chief Minister, requesting a thorough investigation into all madrasas in Maharashtra to determine whether they are genuinely focussed on education or involved in terrorist activities. There are concerns that they may be promoting groups like the Taliban. Are they trying to make students or trying to make (Osama) Bin Laden?"

"If such anti-national activities continue in Maharashtra's madrasas, then all of them should be shut down," he had asserted.

He also highlighted recent action taken by the Maharashtra government in Akkalkuwa taluka, where an illegal madrasa was being run.

"A Yemeni citizen was involved in planning terrorist activities there. The investigation is being conducted by our Maharashtra police," he had stated.

Rane had previously courted controversy in January when he called for a ban on burqas during Board examinations, citing concerns about potential malpractices.

In a letter to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Rane argued that allowing girl students to wear burqas inside examination halls could facilitate cheating and pose security risks.

