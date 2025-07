Deepika’s brilliant field goal against the Netherlands nominated for Poligras Magic Skill Award

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team forward Deepika has been nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for her incredible solo field goal against World No.1 the Netherlands during the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

The nominations for the Poligras Magic Skill Award for the 2024/25 FIH Hockey Pro League season were released on Friday, and the deadline to vote is July 14 at 3:29 am IST. The winner will be announced once the voting ends. The winner of the Poligras Magic Skill Award is decided by hockey fans across the world based on who they think had the best moment and goal during the season.

Deepika’s iconic moment took place in February 2025 during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League when the Indian Team defeated the Netherlands in shootout after a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium.

In the 35th minute, Deepika scored an amazing field goal as India were trailing by two goals. In the 35th minute, Deepika dribbled down the left flank brilliantly as she went around the Netherlands’ backline, kissed the baseline, dinked the ball over a defender’s stick and finished the move with a wonderful strike past the keeper and into the net.

“That goal against the Netherlands is one of the most special moments of my career. Everything just clicked and it helped us equalise and win the game in shootout. I’m honoured to be nominated for the Poligras Magic Skill Award and grateful for the support of our fans. Moments like these are what we train so hard for. Your votes and support motivates me to keep pushing my limits and give it my all for India. I also want to thank my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for their constant encouragement and belief in me,” the 21-year-old prolific attacker said.

Apart from Deepika’s goal, the women nominees for the Poligras Magic Skill Award features two more wonderful flashes of brilliance on the field. Patricia Alvarez’s incredible 3D Skills and goal for Spain against Australia has made the cut. Patricia showed brilliant technique to win the ball and juggle the ball with her stick over the rushing goalkeeper and found the net. The third nomination is for the wonderful team goal by Australia’s women's team against England. The Hockeyroos orchestrated a brilliant passage of play with five passes in the opposing half and a brilliant strike into the goal.

The global vote is open for everyone to choose their favourite skill for the 2024/25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

