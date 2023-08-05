DCW issues notice to police over rape of minor in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) seeking action-taken report in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl by a minor boy in northwest Delhi.

"DCW has received information regarding brutal rape with an eight-year-old girl. The Commission has been informed that an the victim was kidnapped and raped in Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi. Allegedly, the girl was going from a nearby community toilet to her home when the accused tried to lure her," the notice read.

"When the girl refused to go with him, he forcibly took her to a nearby park. Therein, the accused brutally raped her and escaped. The girl reached her home in tom clothes and she was bleeding profusely. The girl is presently admitted in a hospital where she has been operated for serious injuries inflicted in her private parts during the incident. This is a very serious matter," it added.

A DCW official said that the commission had sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested and detailed action-taken report in the matter.

"A 8-year-old girl was raped in Delhi. She has suffered severe internal injuries. The family brought the bleeding daughter to the DCW Women's Council office. We immediately filed an FIR (First Information Report). The girl underwent surgery, and we met her in the hospital. When will the government wake up?," the DCW chief Swati Maliwal wrote on twitter.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. "We received a police control room call regarding the incident on Wednesday afternoon following which a police team was dispatched for the spot in Adarsh Nagar area," said a senior police official.

"The medical of the victim was conducted after which a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO act was registered. The accused, who is also a minor, has been apprehended," said the official.

"During the initial probe, it was revealed that the boy and the girl were known to each other. “Both used to play in a park. On Wednesday afternoon, the alleged boy took her to a place near railway tracks where he sexually assaulted her," he added.

