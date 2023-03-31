Dates confirmed for Africa Cup of Nations

Cairo, March 31 (IANS) The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d'Ivoire 2023 will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

In a statement, the CAF said the AFCON would return to Cote d'Ivoire for the second time, reports Xinhua.

Senegal won the last edition of Africa's top international continental championship.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.