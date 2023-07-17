Dara Singh Chauhan joins BJP after quitting SP

Lucknow, July 17 (IANS) Former SP MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, on Monday, joined the Bhartiya Janata Party after resigning form the membership of the UP Assembly.

A former minister in the Yogi Adityanath ministry, Chauhan had walked out of the BJP to join SP in 2022 ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

He has returned to the BJP after resigning from his Ghosi Assembly seat.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary and deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, welcomed Dara Singh Chauhan back into the BJP and said that this would further strengthen the party.

