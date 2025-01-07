Cummins, Bumrah, Paterson nominated for Men's Player of December

Dubai, Jan 7 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and South Africa’s star seamer Dane Paterson have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of December 2024.

Australian skipper Cummins was at his brilliant best during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, delivering standout performances with both bat and ball. Cummins led his team to a 3-1 series victory against India, securing Australia’s spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final.

The pacer claimed 17 wickets in three Tests at an impressive average of 17.64. His best figures came in Adelaide, where he bowled a magnificent 5/57 to help Australia secure a 10-wicket victory. Cummins was not just effective with the ball; he contributed vital runs with the bat, including knocks of 49 and 41 in Melbourne, which proved decisive in Australia’s win.

Cummins’ leadership and all-round contributions were instrumental in Australia clinching the series and earning their place in the WTC Final at Lord’s in June 2025.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah once again showcased why he is among the world’s premier fast bowlers. Despite India losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah’s performances stood out as he claimed 32 wickets across three Tests at a phenomenal average of 14.22.

Bumrah’s brilliance was on full display in Brisbane and Melbourne, where he picked up nine wickets in each Test. His fiery spells kept India competitive and earned him the Player of the Series award. Additionally, Bumrah’s efforts saw him achieve the highest-ever ICC Test Player Rankings points by an Indian bowler.

South Africa’s Dane Paterson played a pivotal role in securing his team’s place in the WTC25 Final with stellar performances in the Test series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The Proteas seamer was in sublime form, taking 13 wickets in two Tests at an average of 16.92.

Paterson’s match-winning spells included figures of 5/71 against Sri Lanka and 5/61 against Pakistan, ensuring South Africa’s dominance in their final WTC cycle assignments. His ability to strike at crucial moments helped the Proteas finish atop the WTC standings and qualify for the one-off Final against Australia.

