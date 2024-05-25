Cummins believes ‘Vettori’s choice to use left-arm spinners’ toppled Rajasthan in Qualifier 2

Chennai, May 25 (IANS) Following 36 runs victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins explained it was bowling coach Daniel Vettori’s choice to use left-arm spinners.

Shahbaz Ahmed (3-23) and Abhishek Sharma (2-24) collectively bowled nine overs, conceding only 57 runs on a pitch that became dry, and with dew not there, the duo made merry to take five wickets collectively and triggered an RR batting meltdown to beat them by 36 runs.

“That was Vettori's choice, he likes his left-arm spinners. (Using Sharma's four overs) I felt there was a bit of a grip. (Total felt enough at the break?),” said the Aussie all-rounder when asked about Shahbaz.

“You've seen that in the way we played. The finals was the goal and we've made it. We knew our strength was batting but we wouldn't underestimate the experience in the side like Nattu, Unadkat and Bhuvi,” said Cummins in the post match conference.

SRH clinched a spot in the IPL 2024 final, outmanoeuvring RR on a pitch that increasingly favoured the spinners in the second innings. The Royals, chasing a target of 176, fell short, managing only 139 for 7. This loss was attributed to their struggle against SRH's left-arm spinners on a dry pitch that offered more turn as the game progressed.

The win over the Royals means that SRH will now be playing their third IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will be hoping to lift the trophy for the second time in the franchise’s history. The final will not be easy as they face very tough opposition in Kolkata Knight Riders who will be looking to lift the coveted trophy for the third time.

“For the whole franchise, there are 60-70 of us who are involved, it is really gratifying. Hopefully one more," concluded the skipper.

