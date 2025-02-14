CRPF jawan kills two, injures eight before taking his own life in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 13 (IANS) In a case of fratricide, a CRPF jawan on Thursday gunned down two of his colleagues on the spot and injured eight others in Manipur’s Imphal West District before committing suicide by his own service arms, officials said.

A police official said that in an unfortunate incident that happened inside a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) camp in Lamsang in Imphal West District, a jawan suddenly started indiscriminate firing.

“In the firing two CRPF jawans were killed on the spot and eight others injured. Later, the accused jawan also committed suicide by using the service weapon,” the official said.

The injured CRPF jawans were immediately shifted to the hospital in Imphal. All the CRPF personnel belonged to the F-120 company of the para-military force.

Senior officers of the Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot while a high-level investigation has been ordered.

Police officials have yet to confirm the cause of the incident. The incident occurred hours after President Droupadi Murmu imposed President’s Rule in the trouble-torn Manipur and the “60-member state assembly put under suspended animation”.

As part of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), thousands of CRPF jawans have been deployed in Manipur after the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day on Thursday the outgoing Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur and Nagaland sector, Vipul Kumar along with IG designate, CRPF, Rajendra Narayan Dash called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan.

“The senior officials briefed the Governor on the deployment and operational activities of the CRPF in the region,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

