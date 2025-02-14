Bihar Cabinet sanctions Rs 17,266cr for rural roads, development projects

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has approved 11,251 rural roads under the Rural Works Department, covering a total length of 19,867 km, during a Cabinet meeting here on Thursday.

The total cost of these projects is estimated at Rs 17,266 crore, aimed at long-term management and maintenance of deteriorated roads across all 38 districts for the next seven years.

The majority of the road projects were announced during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra for the construction of new roads or repairing of existing roads.

Nitish Kumar is currently busy with the Pragati Yatra in Bihar, covering one district per day.

During the meeting, a total of 37 proposals from the Rural Works Department were passed, all related to rural road construction.

Besides, several proposals from other departments, including education, health, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, urban development, infrastructure development, and public welfare initiatives.

The state Cabinet has approved funds for Samastipur for developmental projects, a new Auditorium and Science Bhawan to be constructed with an investment of Rs 47 crore in Magadh Mahila College Patna, a new educational building will be built with Rs 61 crore in Rajendra College, Chhapra.

The Cabinet has also approved grants under the School Uniform Initiative of the education department.

Under this initiative, students will receive funds for uniforms before the academic session begins to ensure they attend school in proper attire.

For the water supply in Bettiah, a total of Rs 61 crore was allocated to improve water supply infrastructure, funds were also approved to build a New Sub-Registry Office in Saharsa to improve administrative efficiency in the region, approval of domestic assistance rules for the retired Chief Justices of the High Court and the extension of Superintendent’s tenure of State Guest House, Patna for one year.

These decisions mark a significant push for infrastructure, education, and public welfare in Bihar, as the government aims to strengthen connectivity and enhance facilities across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.