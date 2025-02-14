Rajasthan: Case filed against YouTubers Samay Raina & Ranveer Allahabadia in Kota over obscene remarks

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) A legal complaint has been filed against popular YouTubers Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahabadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija in Kota over allegedly obscene and offensive remarks about parents in their comedy show 'India's Got Latent'.

The complaint, lodged by a group of lawyers at Nayapura police station, claims that the show promotes vulgarity under the guise of comedy, which they argue is an attack on India's social and moral values.

The complainants, including lawyers Ritesh Gurjar, Hemlata Sharma, Yash Kumar Nagar, Vishwas Shaktawat, Arvind Rathore, and Rukhsar Syed, emphasised that such content negatively influences society, particularly the youth, and erodes traditional values.

The episode in question was uploaded to YouTube on February 8 as part of stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s show 'India’s Got Latent', which has a global subscriber base of over 7.3 million.

Known for its bold comedic content, the show has now become the centre of controversy. Lawyer Ritesh Gurjar expressed concerns about the show's impact, particularly in Kota, a city renowned as India’s educational hub, where lakhs of students arrive each year to prepare for careers in medicine and engineering.

He argued that such content negatively shapes young minds, stating: "In our culture, parents are revered like God. Making indecent comments about them is an insult to our values."

The legal representatives demanded that a case be registered against the accused comedians, labelling them "anti-social elements", and called for the show to be permanently banned. Hemant Sharma, a veteran, condemned the episode, which was also shared on Instagram and other social media platforms. He stated that the accused comedians "crossed all limits of decency", making remarks that were "impossible to even listen to."

He further warned that such vulgar humour not only corrupts young minds but also encourages inappropriate behaviour and crimes against women.

Amid the backlash, Samay Raina responded to the controversy on Instagram. On Wednesday, he claimed to have removed all videos of the show from YouTube, asserting that his intention was only to entertain and make people laugh.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the incident has sparked a broader debate about the limits of comedy and the responsibility of content creators on digital platforms.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.