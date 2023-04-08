VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident, a father allegedly raped and impregnated his minor daughter at Gangavaram, in the city and the incident came to light on Saturday.

According to Newport Police, the accused (42) was a contractor employee working in the Vizag Steel plant. He was staying at Gangavaram with his wife and two daughters. The man who set his eyes on his 15-year-old daughter used to bring snacks and treats every day to lure her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim who was studying in class 10 suddenly developed stomach pain and her mother took the girl to a hospital on Friday. The doctors there informed her that the girl was pregnant, much to the shock of the mother. When the girl was questioned, she explained her ordeal.

The locals who were enraged upon knowing what happened were about to lynch the accused, however, the Newport police came and arrested the accused based on the complaint filed by the mother.

