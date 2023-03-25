Intermediate Student Dies By Suicide in Narsingi

Manikonda: An intermediate student commits suicide by hanging himself. The incident took place in Manchirevula under the Narsingi police station on Friday.

As per the investigation, the victim, Sai Teja (16), left the house in the morning and didn't return. He was found hanged at their old residence by his elder sister. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital near Golkonda where he was declared dead. The police said that Sai Teja was pursuing his intermediate first-year from Meluha college, Langer House. The reason for his suicide might be a fear of exams. According to the V Shiva Kumar station house officer (SHO), Narsingi police, Sai Teja took a physics exam and returned home. And when his parents asked him to bring pots from their old house to sell, he went and did not return home. Sai Teja's sister went in search of him and found him hanged in their old house.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating based on the complaint received by Sri Ramulu, the father of the deceased. The body is shifted to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.