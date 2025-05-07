Operation Sindoor and IPL: MI vs PBKS Clash to Be Moved from Dharamshala Amid Tensions

The Indian Armed Forces made an unexpected yet restrained move in the early hours of May 7th, targeting and destroying terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. JeM Chief Masood Azhar also claimed that ten members of his family lost their lives.

The armed forces have made it clear in their press briefing that they didn't target the Pakistani military and only hit terrorist locations. As the geopolitical situation heats up, India has issued a directive to airlines to stop services along the border of Pakistan—Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. Airports in these places will be closed until 05:30 am on May 10th after India's Operation Sindoor.

This decision will now impact several IPL teams scheduled to travel to Dharamsala for the tournament's final leg. Already, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have reached Dharamsala for their clash on May 8th. Unless there is an advisory issued, the BCCI has clarified that the IPL match will continue as per schedule.

However, the match between Mumbai Indians and PBKS is where there could be trouble. The all-important IPL clash might have to be moved, as MI won't be able to travel due to airport restrictions around Dharamsala, which could define the playoff position of both teams.

As a result, it's being reported that the highly awaited MI vs. PBKS clash will instead take place at either DY Patil or Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It remains to be seen if an official announcement will be made on this. The IPL authorities might wait some time before revealing the same, but for now, this change of venue looks highly likely.