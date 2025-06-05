Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announces Rs.10 Lakh Compensation for Deceased Families

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday announced that the team will be compensating Rs.10 lakhs each to all the 11 families who had lost crucial members owing to the devastating stampede that the city of Bengaluru will not forget.

Initially, the victory parade was declared cancelled by the Bengaluru police owing to the fear of traffic congestion, as there was little time to prepare for such a big felicitation. Even during the T20 World Cup celebration parade, there was enough time for the Mumbai police to prepare for the event, and even after that, people should be lucky to avoid any such mishap from happening.

But, this time, at the Chinnaswamy stadium, the Bengaluru police didn't have enough time to prepare, and with the state's Deputy CM himself taking active part in receiving the players right from the airport, the police might not have much say in what was going to happen.

Once the worst had occurred, the management's only remaining options were to announce compensations and express their sympathies to the deceased. The whole event could be planned better, and with the case happening now in court, let's hope that at least proper justice happens to the families of the deceased.