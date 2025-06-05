Rahul slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over rising incidents of crime

Patna, June 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of failing to maintain law and order and stalling the state's development.

His criticism came amid a surge in crime incidents across the state, including a recent case in Gaya that drew public outrage.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi said: "Even after being in power for 20 years, Nitish Kumar-led double engine government could neither provide security, nor respect, nor development to Bihar."

The remarks were triggered by a video shared by the Bihar Congress, showing a village doctor Jitendra Yadav in Gaya allegedly assaulted after tied him with tree on June 3, raising questions over the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

The incident took place in a village under LWE-hit Gurpa police station.

According to the police, Dr. Jitendra Yadav had gone to the home of a gang-rape victim responding to an urgent need of medical attention.

However, upon arriving, he was dragged from the house by some locals who attacked the doctor after tying him to a tree. The victim’s minor niece played a heroic role, alerting police after running from the scene and flagging down a Dial 112 emergency vehicle.

The police arrived just in time, rescuing the injured doctor, who was first taken to Fatehpur CHC, and later referred to Magadh Medical College due to the seriousness of his condition.

The incident has added fuel to the opposition's claims of governance failure.

Rahul Gandhi added: "Crime, unemployment and migration — this has become the real identity of the Nitish-BJP government. Their agenda is to cling on to power by making the public helpless."

Concluding his message with a call for political transformation, the Congress leader stated: "Enough is enough. The time has come to break this cycle of injustice and take Bihar forward on the path of security, self-respect and dignity."

The attack comes at a time when Bihar is heading toward the 2025 Assembly Elections, and all major parties are gearing up their campaigns.

The Congress, which is part of the INDIA bloc, has increasingly targeted the JD(U)-BJP alliance over governance failures, especially in rural development, healthcare, and public safety.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks underscore the Congress's attempt to tap into growing discontent and position itself as a force for change in Bihar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.