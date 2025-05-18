Crackdown on drug cartels in three Gujarat cities, several arrested

Ahmedabad, May 18 (IANS) The Gujarat State Monitoring Cell (SMC) has registered three new NDPS cases within 24 hours in Juhapura (Ahmedabad), Mehsana, and Surat, and has arrested several suspects while seizing significant amounts of illegal narcotics, said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday.

Since its establishment as an independent police station with special powers in January, the SMC has unearthed 12 major NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases in four months. In these operations, authorities have arrested 25 individuals linked to drug cartels and peddling, including two Nigerian nationals. Seized contraband includes cocaine, MD, mephedrone, cannabis, and opium alkaloids with an estimated street value of Rs 4.14 crore.

Minister Harsh Sanghavi, while lauding the operation, said, “The Gujarat government has launched a full-scale war on drugs under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The SMC has not only filled a crucial enforcement gap but is also outpacing local police efforts in tracking and intercepting drug movements. This battle is far from over -- and we are fully committed.” In Sunday's action, the SMC cracked down on three locations -- Juhapura in Ahmedabad, Mehsana, and Surat -- arresting several suspects and seizing significant amounts of illegal narcotics.

These latest cases are part of a broader strategy to cleanse Gujarat of organised drug activity, he said.

Minister Sanghavi also praised SMC Chief Nirlipt Rai and the team working under the direct supervision of DGP Vikas Sahay, calling the results “a remarkable achievement” and a sign of growing efficiency in Gujarat’s anti-drug apparatus. “Not a single gram of drugs should be available in our state,” Sanghavi emphasised.

“The SMC team has successfully tracked and intercepted operations that slipped past the radar of local police. This sharp vigilance and execution are exactly what’s needed to crush drug mafias.” Initially tasked with curbing alcohol smuggling, gambling, and betting rings, the SMC has now been empowered to act as a full-fledged police station with a sharp focus on organised crime, especially drug trafficking. With this mandate, it has stepped up investigations, leading to multiple high-profile busts and seizures.

Over the past several years, Gujarat has intensified its efforts to combat drug trafficking, leading to substantial seizures and numerous arrests. Between October 2021 and December 2024, authorities confiscated approximately 87,607 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs16,155 crore, resulting in the arrest of over 2,500 individuals.

In 2024 alone, 757 individuals were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) notably seized narcotics worth Rs 482 crore over the past two years, including 60.3 kg of methamphetamine and 173 kg of charas.

The state has also implemented a Narcotics Reward Policy to encourage public participation in reporting drug-related activities. Since its inception in 2021, over Rs 11 crore has been awarded to 970 informants who provided actionable intelligence leading to significant drug seizures.

