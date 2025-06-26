CPI(M) lifts suspension of Tanmoy Bhattacharya accused of misconduct towards woman journo

Kolkata, June 26 (IANS) The CPI(M) has finally lifted the suspension of senior leader and former party legislator Tanmoy Bhattacharya, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman journalist associated with a vernacular audio-visual news portal.

"During the interim period, he was suspended twice on the same charge, and this is the second time that his suspension from the party is lifted. Henceforth, he will operate from CPI(M)'s state headquarters in Kolkata. The decision to lift his suspension was taken at the end of the two-day state committee meeting of the party, which concluded on Wednesday night," a party's state committee member confirmed on Thursday morning.

On October 27 last year, the woman journalist posted a video on her social media handle accusing Bhattacharya of inappropriate behaviour towards her while she was at his residence to interview him.

She accused Bhattacharya of sitting on her lap during the interview.

The CPI(M) leadership immediately ordered the suspension of Bhattacharya from the party till the time CPI(M)'s internal complaints committee submitted a report after conducting a thorough probe into the matter.

At the end of the probe period, his suspension was lifted for the first time, but for just a few days.

However, within a week, the party decided to suspend him again, and this time for six months.

It was learned that although the internal complaints committee found no merit in this particular complaint involving the woman journalist, there had been complaints of similar inappropriate behaviour against him in the past.

Now, with the completion of the six months, the suspension has been lifted, and he is allowed again to work for the party.

Party sources said that, considering his dedication towards the party even during the toughest times, the leadership decided to give him another opportunity.

"At the same time, he did not utter a single word against the party leadership during the suspension and did not target any of his senior leaders, floating any so-called conspiracy theory. This also influenced the decision to lift the suspension," said the state committee member.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.