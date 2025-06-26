FIR filed against 6 in K'taka's Raichur for threatening Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Raichur (Karnataka), June 26 (IANS) Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against six individuals for allegedly using threatening and objectionable language against Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi and Raichur BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by BJP District President Veeranagouda Patil. The West Police Station in Raichur City has registered the FIR against Ashok Jain, Basavaraj Kalasa, M.R. Bery, S.R. Mareppa, and others.

All the accused are active participants in the ongoing agitation demanding the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur district. The movement has been ongoing for several years.

According to the FIR, during a press conference held on June 24 in Raichur, the accused allegedly threatened to attack Union Minister Pralhad Joshi wherever they find him. They reportedly stated that they would assault him with stones, sticks, and sandals.

The complainant claimed that the accused issued life threats to Minister Joshi, and their statements could incite social unrest.

The threats were made in reaction to Minister Joshi’s recent statement that the decision regarding the AIIMS would be taken only after fulfilling all required criteria and receiving a report from the expert committee.

The agitators objected to this stance, questioning whether the same criteria were applied to other AIIMS institutes established across the country. They further alleged that Minister Joshi is attempting to divert the proposed AIIMS to his hometown of Hubballi.

The accused also reportedly used derogatory language against local BJP MLA Shivaraj Patil, referring to him as a "slave" of the Union Minister.

The BJP unit has also submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the incident.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 325, 351(2)(3), and 190 of the Indian Penal Code. Further details on the case are awaited.

The agitation for AIIMS in Raichur has been ongoing for years, with an indefinite sit-in protest led by the AIIMS Horata Samiti entering its 1,000th day in February 2025. Various organisations have extended their support to the demand.

BJP District President Veeranagouda Patil stated that the demands for a city corporation and an airport in Raichur city have already been fulfilled, and that the protesters should work in cooperation with the Union Minister to ensure AIIMS is allotted to the district.

Police have taken up the case for further investigation.

