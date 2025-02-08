CPI to burn copies of Union Budget across TN today

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced nationwide protests against the Union Budget on Saturday, condemning the complete neglect of Tamil Nadu in the allocation of funds.

As part of the demonstration, CPI members will burn copies of the Union Budget on Saturday.

According to the CPI, the budget fails to address pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and the depreciating rupee.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja stated, “This budget deceives the poor and lacks adequate allocations for rural employment schemes, education, and healthcare.”

He accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of favouring corporate interests, aggressively privatising public sector enterprises, and neglecting fundamental economic concerns.

Raja will participate in the protest at Flower Bazaar in Chennai, alongside CPI’s state secretary, R. Mutharasan.

Party leaders and Members of Parliament Subbarayan and Selvaraj will lead the protest marches in Tiruppur and Nagapattinam areas.

Stressing the need for collective resistance against BJP policies, he urged greater public participation in protests to safeguard democracy and economic justice.

Additionally, Raja strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump for the alleged inhumane treatment of Indian immigrants, referring to reports that deportees were shackled during flights.

Calling Trump’s policies “imperialist madness,” he demanded a strong diplomatic condemnation from the Indian government.

He also urged India to support the Palestinian cause.

The CPI, an ally of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, currently holds two Lok Sabha seats.

Senior CPI leader K. Subbarayan won from the Tiruppur constituency, defeating his nearest rival, P. Arunachalam of the AIADMK, by a margin of 1,25,928 votes.

V. Selvaraj, the party’s candidate from the Nagapattinam (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, won by a margin of 2,08,957 votes against AIADMK candidate Surjeet Shankar.

Selvaraj, who has been the Tiruvarur district secretary of the CPI, is also a folk artist and an active member of the Tamil Nadu Kalai Ilakkiya Perumandram for nearly 40 years.

In the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the CPI holds two seats. Party candidate T. Ramachandran won from the Thalli Assembly constituency, while K. Marimuthu secured victory in the Thiruthuraipoondi Assembly seat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.