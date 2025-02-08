Moto GP: Jorge Martin undergoes surgery after pre-season crash in Sepang

Noale (Italy), Feb 8 (IANS) Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin underwent successful surgery on his right hand after suffering a crash during pre-season testing earlier this week in Sepang, Malaysia. Despite fracturing both his hand and foot in a highside crash, the Spaniard did not require surgery on his left foot, his team Aprilia Racing confirmed on Friday.

Martin’s crash occurred on Wednesday when he lost grip and was thrown off his bike, hitting the tarmac face first and shattering his helmet visor. The 27-year-old subsequently returned to Europe, where he underwent surgery in Barcelona.

“Jorge Martin has undergone surgery for a displaced fracture of the head of the right fifth metacarpal, with reduction and percutaneous fixation using an intramedullary screw,” Dr. Xavier Mir stated in Aprilia’s official release.

“The functional recovery will start in a short time period, according to the clinical status.”

Aprilia has not yet confirmed whether Martin will be fit to participate in the upcoming test in Thailand next week or in the season-opening Grand Prix at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit on February 28.

Michelin’s racing boss Piero Taramasso suggested that the internal tyre temperature on Martin’s bike was 15 degrees Celsius lower than optimal, which could have contributed to the crash. However, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola disagreed with this assessment.

“I’m glad that Jorge’s operation went well and now we hope for a speedy recovery; his health is the priority,” Rivola was quoted by MotoGP.com as saying. “Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirm the statements made by Piero Taramasso.

“I believe that the riders’ safety should be the priority, and I have already suggested setting a meeting with all the teams to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries.”

Martin was not the only rider to suffer injuries during the Sepang pre-season test. Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez also withdrew from the three-day test after fracturing his hand and foot. Meanwhile, VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio fractured his collarbone while attempting a wheelie.

