Pat Cummins and wife Becky welcome baby girl Edi

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Australia captain Pat Cummins and his wife Becky have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Edi.

“She’s here,” Becky Cummins shared on Instagram alongside a photo of their newborn daughter in her arms. “Our beautiful baby girl, Edi… Words can’t describe how overjoyed and full of love we feel right now.”

The couple also shared the picture of Edi's first trip to the beach on their social media accounts.

Cummins, who is currently on paternity leave during Australia’s Test tour of Sri Lanka, had previously expressed his desire to achieve a better balance between family life and professional cricket. In October, he said, "I missed a big chunk of son Albie’s early days last time, and I want to figure out how I can spend more time at home during that initial period this time around."

He also emphasised the importance of prioritising family, stating, "No one will bat an eyelid if someone needs to put their family first. We’re playing cricket, it’s not the end of the world. We want players to have long, successful careers for Australia, and they can’t just put their life on hold to tour the world and forget everything else. We’re pretty open when it comes to family."

This shift in priorities seems to reflect a broader trend in cricket. Recently, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh took paternity leave during the Pakistan series, and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli returned home during a 2020 Test series against Australia to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.

The Cummins family first announced their pregnancy with son Albie in 2021, and Becky has shared updates as her second pregnancy progressed.

Cummins, however, will miss the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan due to an ongoing injury.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.