Court hands 5-year RI to key accused in fake currency seizure case

Kolkata, July 23 (IANS) A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday sentenced Faijul Sk who was identified as the key accused in a case related to fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in West Bengal's Malda district to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

Faijul, a resident of Gopalganj area of Malda, has also been fined Rs 5,000, the NIA said, adding that failure to submit the amount will attract an additional three months of RI.

"The trial against three other accused, including an absconding Bangladeshi citizen, is continuing," an NIA statement read.

On September 16, 2019, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered fake notes totalling Rs 1,99,000.

"The currency was seized from the possession of one Asim Sarkar, who was taken into custody. NIA, which took over the investigation in October 2019, subsequently arrested Faijul Sk, along with another accused, Aladu. A fourth accused, a Bangladeshi national identified as Abdul Rahim, is absconding," the statement read.

NIA learnt during the investigation that they have collectively hatched a criminal conspiracy to procure and circulate FICN with the intention to use the same as genuine for unlawful gains.

