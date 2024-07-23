Two dead, over 12 injured in balcony collapse in Naples, Italy
Rome, July 23 (IANS) Two people have been killed and at least 12 others injured, including two girls in danger, following the collapse of a balcony in southern Italy's Naples, Italian news agency Ansa said on Tuesday.
The victims are a 29-year-old man, who died on impact, and a 35-year-old woman, who died on arrival at the hospital. According to Ansa, several of the injured are in critical condition, including at least seven children aged between 2 and 8, Xinhua news agency reported.
The accident occurred Monday evening, according to local news reports.
Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.