Courier delivery man assaulted over lighter in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) A courier delivery man was brutally attacked by a group of four men when he asked them to return his lighter in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar East of Maharashtra.

34-year-old victim, Shahid Khan, was thrashed after an altercation broke out between him and the four men over the lighter.

The incident took place on August 18.

According to Khan's statement to the police, the incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. while he was returning home from work. As he reached near Gausiya Masjid in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, one of the men approached him to borrow his lighter for a cigarette. Khan obliged and handed over his lighter. However, when the man failed to return it after using it, Khan requested it back, leading to a verbal confrontation.

"The situation took an ugly turn when the man not only refused to return the lighter but also started hurling abuses at me. He then summoned his three friends, and the argument escalated into a physical assault," recounted Khan to the police.

The four men assaulted Khan with a rod and bamboo they had picked up. The attack left Khan severely injured, with blows landing on his face, head, shoulder, and back. He also endured punches and kicks to his stomach and back.

Following the assault, the attackers left the scene, giving Khan an opportunity to flee and reach his home. He narrated the horrific incident to his wife, and then informed his brother. Concerned about Khan's condition, they rushed him to Rajawadi hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The incident came to light on Friday morning. Based on Khan's statement, the police identified four suspects: Jatin Sanjay Singh, Vishal Gautam Jadhav, Kshitik alias Datta Kamble (Malto), and Mahendra Mukesh Singh. Using available CCTV footage and informants, the police located and arrested all four suspects on Friday night.

Khan's family has alleged a communal angle in the incident. According to Khan's brother, the attackers forced Shahid to chant 'Jai Shree Ram'. However, senior police inspector Ravidatta Sawant from Pant Nagar Police has denied the allegations of a communal motive, attributing the attack to alcohol consumption and the lighter dispute.

Shahid Khan sustained injuries, including a severe fracture on his nose and skull. The four accused were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including causing hurt and grievous hurt using dangerous weapons, intentional insult, and common intent. They were presented in court on August 19 and remanded to police custody till August 22.

