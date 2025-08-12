Counter-terrorism training discussed by MoS Defence and Nigerian minister

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Collaboration in counter-terrorism training topped the agenda as Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a bilateral meeting with Nigerian Minister of State, Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, on Tuesday.

The two Ministers discussed the way forward to advance growing bilateral defence cooperation and military engagements across diverse domains, said an official statement.

They deliberated upon the opportunities of collaboration in counter-terrorism training, research and development, maritime cooperation, including hydrography and anti-piracy, and industry cooperation, said the statement.

Seth highlighted the capability of the Indian defence industry to produce high-quality defence equipment such as Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter and Offshore Patrol Vessels.

He assured support to meet the requirements of the Nigerian forces.

The Indian delegation expressed readiness to welcome a team from the Defence Research and Development Bureau, Nigeria, to explore the area of joint R&D.

The Nigerian Minister of State for Defence invited the Indian delegation to visit the defence industry in his country to explore investment in the sector.

Dr Matawalle is leading a delegation on a visit to India from August 11-14. The Nigerian delegation is also expected to interact with Indian defence industries during the visit.

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, age-old and deep-rooted relations. The defence relationship traces back to the early 1960s. India, as the largest democracy in the world, and Nigeria, as the largest in Africa, have become natural partners.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath hailed the public and private sector manufacturers for taking Defence production to an all-time high of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in 2024-25.

In a congratulatory message on X on August 9, the Defence Minister said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, India’s Defence production has hit a record high!”

“The annual Defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25. These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since FY 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore,” said Defence Minister Singh.

He went on to credit the collective effort of the public and private sectors for the achievement.

“I commend the collective efforts of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, i.e., DPSUs, public sector manufacturers, and the private industry, in achieving this landmark. This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India's strengthening Defence industrial base,” he wrote on X.

