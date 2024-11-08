Corruption an obstacle to economic progress: President Murmu

New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the need for integrity and honesty in the nation's fight against corruption which is an obstacle to economic progress.

Addressing the Vigilance Awareness Week function organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, President Murmu said corruption reduces trust in society and adversely affects the feelings of fraternity among people.

“It also has a widespread impact on the country's unity and integrity,” she said, commending the ongoing Preventive Vigilance campaign under the CVC.

She expressed her appreciation for the initiative which aims to instil a culture of vigilance and transparency in government institutions.

"As we all know, the Vigilance Awareness Week is observed during the week of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who inspired millions to dedicate themselves to the nation's development," President Murmu said.

She drew a connection between Sardar Patel’s vision for a unified India and the ongoing efforts to build a corruption-free nation, emphasising that the fight against corruption was not just a ritual but a responsibility shared by every citizen.

Cautioning against a pessimistic attitude that considers the elimination of corruption as impossible, she expressed confidence that the government's policy of "Zero Tolerance Against Corruption" will eradicate graft from its roots.

The President highlighted the words of the ancient Greek historian Megasthenes, who, over 2,300 years ago, praised the disciplined and law-abiding nature of the Indian people.

“About 2,300 years ago, Megasthenes wrote that Indians do not indulge in indiscipline and strictly follow laws. This spirit still endures today,” President Murmu remarked, noting the relevance of this year’s Vigilance Week theme: 'Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.'

She stressed that upholding integrity is fundamental to ensuring the prosperity and success of the nation, adding, "Every year, on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, we reinforce our commitment to unity and integrity. This is not just a ceremonial act but a solemn duty of every citizen."

In a personal reflection, the President, who hails from a tribal background, spoke of the values of contentment and simplicity she observed among her people, despite limited resources.

President Murmu noted that true prosperity comes from honesty and integrity, not from corruption or the exploitation of resources.

“I come from a community where, despite limited resources, people live happily and with contentment. Corruption is rooted in bad intentions. Those who indulge in it live in constant fear of being exposed,” she said.

Highlighting the government’s steps in combating corruption, President Murmu pointed to key legislative measures such as the 2018 amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"In the last decade, the government has seized over $12 billion worth of properties under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002," she said.

The President expressed confidence that India's "zero tolerance for corruption" approach would be successful in creating a transparent, accountable, and ethical environment.

"Eradicating corruption from India is like cleaning our country — it requires effort, commitment, and the support of every citizen," the President said.

Concluding her address, President Murmu lauded the CVC for its diligent work in promoting vigilance and accountability in the public sector.

“The CVC is fulfilling its responsibility excellently. Let us all join hands to make India a corruption-free nation,” she urged, calling on citizens, institutions, and government officials to remain vigilant.

