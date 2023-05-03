UP cop brothers gang-rape woman, case filed

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh), May 3 (IANS) A UP Police constable, currently posted in Pilibhit, and his elder brother, posted as cop in Shamli district, have been booked for allegedly gangraping a 26-year-old woman after keeping her in confinement for days.

The woman, a resident of Shamli, came in contact with the 30-year-old cop, Imran Mirza, via Facebook in March 2021.

She alleged that the constable said he "wanted to marry her" but took her to different places and raped her in hotels.

Imran, who is also a resident of Shamli, recently kept her in a rented flat in his hometown for a couple of months where his brother, Furqan, joined him in abusing the woman.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that she became pregnant twice and was forced to abort by Imran both times.

"I remained quiet for two years. When I confronted him recently, I was brutally beaten up. That is when I decided to take legal action. Now, I am getting death threats from Imran and his brother to withdraw the case," the woman said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (Pilibhit) Atul Sharma told reporters, "Preliminary probe revealed that the woman belongs to a different community. The key accused, Imran, had taken a long leave and was expected to rejoin duty on May 3. Action will soon be taken in the matter."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.