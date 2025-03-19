Conservationists urge TN government to declare Samanatham tank a protected site

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Conservationists in Tamil Nadu have called on the state government to designate the Samanatham water tank in Madurai as a protected site, citing its growing importance as a habitat for migratory birds.

According to dedicated bird watcher A. Anparasu, the Samanatham water tank has emerged as a key refuge for migratory birds this season.

He noted that species such as flamingos, Eurasian spoonbills, Siberian stonechats, and streaked weavers arrived in large numbers during the recent winter migration.

Anparasu emphasised that converting the tank into a protected site would significantly enhance conservation efforts while also promoting eco-tourism in the region.

The recent annual bird survey in Madurai district recorded over 21,000 birds across both wetland and terrestrial habitats - an increase from the previous year.

In comparison, the 2024 bird survey documented 12,670 birds in Madurai’s wetlands alone. The census also noted the presence of common migratory species, including the common sandpiper, marsh sandpiper, barn swallow, northern pintail, rosy starling, and blue-tailed bee-eater.

Conducted in two phases, the bird survey tracks both resident and migratory bird populations. The terrestrial survey, held on March 15 and 16, recorded over 5,000 birds from 140 species across multiple locations, including Nagamalai Pudukottai, Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site, Idayapatti sacred groves, Sirumalai South near Sholavandan, and Pasumalai. Among these, Sirumalai South near Sholavandan recorded the highest number of species in the terrestrial category.

Meanwhile, the wetland survey on March 8, covering 25 major water bodies in the district, documented over 16,000 birds. Prominent locations surveyed included Samanatham, Sholavandan, and Kunnathur, with Nilaiyur and Samanatham tanks recording the highest diversity - each hosting more than 80 species.

In light of these findings, Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials have submitted a proposal to the Public Works Department, seeking a no-objection certificate to designate Samanatham tank as a protected sanctuary.

N. Ravindran, coordinator of the Iragugal Amrutham Nature Trust (ANT), which has been monitoring bird activity at Samanatham for the past five years, underscored the site’s ecological importance.

"The tank hosts more than 80 bird species from 17 orders and 52 families. Of these, 25 per cent are winter visitors, highlighting its crucial role in the migratory path," he said.

According to ANT data, Samanatham is home to 84 commonly found bird species, while 23 species are considered rare.

In 2024, the tank recorded the highest bird count among wetlands, with 1,713 birds from 80 species. In terrestrial habitats, Mettupatti saw the highest count, with 3,483 birds from 55 species. Despite these rich avian populations, bird watchers express disappointment that Madurai district still lacks an official bird sanctuary. Conservationists hope that the growing bird numbers and ecological significance of Samanatham will prompt the government to take necessary action.

