Yuva All Stars Championship: Yuva Paltan, Jaipur Pink Cubs, Kurukshetra Warriors, and Sonipat Spartans register wins on Day 14

Haridwar, March 19 (IANS) Yuva Paltan, Jaipur Pink Cubs, Kurukshetra Warriors, and Sonipat Spartans won their respective matches on Day 14 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 in Haridwar.

In the first match, Sonipat Spartans defeated Vasco Vipers 43-34. The Spartans took a seven-point lead, inflicting an early All Out on the Vipers. They went into the half-time break with a score of 21-13. The Vipers inflicted an All Out in the second half to reduce the deficit to two points, but a Super Raid and an All Out by Sonipat helped the team win the match by 11 points.

Sonipat’s Harish Kumar was the standout performer with 15 points (14 raid points and one tackle point). The Spartans are third in Pool B with 33 points, while the Vipers are languishing at the bottom of Pool A standings with eight points.

Kurukshetra Warriors beat Yuva Mumba 44-39 in a Pool B encounter. An evenly contested first half ended with a score of 21-21. The Warriors had a slightly better outing in the second half, including one Super Tackle, two Super Raids, and an All Out.

Following the victory, Kurukshetra Warriors have retained the last position in Pool B with 14 points, while Mumbai are placed atop the standings with 38 points. Umesh Panwar and Ajay Sangwan were the top performers with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Later in the day, Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated the Palani Tuskers, despite trailing by a point at the end of the first half. In the second half, Jaipur were off to a flying start with a Super Raid followed by an All Out. They kept building their score, leaving the Tuskers behind in the game. They won the match by four points and have retained the first position in Pool A with 44 points. Palani Tuskers are placed third in Pool A with 32 points. Parvinder was the top performer with 10 points, including eight raid points and a couple of tackle points.

Yuva Paltan got the better of Junior Steelers in the last match of the day. They inflicted an All Out on the Steelers in the dying moments of the first half and went into the break with a five-point lead. The Pune-based club dominated the second half too and registered a comfortable 14-point victory over Haryana.

Ajay Gulia was the pick of the Raiders with a total of 10 points. Yuva Paltan is fifth in Pool B with 24 points from 10 matches, while the Steelers are fifth in Pool A with 18 points from nine encounters.

