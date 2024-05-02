Congress partnership with Pakistan exposed, says PM Modi

Anand (Gujarat), May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that the grand old party's partnership with Pakistan has been exposed.

Addressing an election rally at Shastri Ground in Gujarat's Anand, PM Modi said, "Today, when Congress is weakening in India ... the Pakistan leaders are praying for Congress to revive. Pakistan and Congress have a partnership and it is now completely exposed. Pakistan wants a weak government, not a strong one -- a weak government like it was during the Mumbai blast. 'Modi ki majboot sarkar Pakistan ko chubhti hain (Modi's strong government hurts Pakistan.”

He criticized the past dealings of the Congress with Pakistan, stating, “Congress government gave the dossier to Pakistan but Modi government does not waste time in the dossier. We kill terrorists in their homes."

The Prime Minister mentioned the international stature of India, saying that the Indian passport has become a symbol of safety and respect worldwide. “If there are conflicts in the world, then India is considered an ally, someone who can solve problems. During the Russia-Ukraine war, the only way to get out of the conflict zone was to show an Indian passport. This is the power of the Indian flag. Our passport is very powerful. Tell me, do you feel proud or not? Amidst all of these, Congress just wants to curse me. They want to divide people,” PM Modi said.

The PM also accused Congress of neglecting and betraying backward communities, while highlighting his government's contributions to their upliftment.

“Over 25 crore people are now living above the poverty line. We gave them homes. Now, when the poor get homes, they get a new life and dreams. Congress even betrayed the SC/ST/OBC people. They never cared for them. During their government, they rejected every development proposal for the OBC. Congress didn’t even acknowledge the Adivasi community. BJP government allotted budgets for Adivasis. Today, in my cabinet, over 60 per cent of members are from the ST/SC/OBC community," he elaborated.

The rally also saw PM Modi challenge Congress from the land of Sardar Patel, demanding the grand old party to commit to three things: first, not divide people, second to preserve reservations for SC/ST/OBC communities, and third to refrain from vote-bank politics.

“Congress has become a fake factory today. When Congress released its manifesto, I said its manifesto was a reflection of the Muslim League. They have surrendered to the Muslim League,” PM Modi said.

While concluding his address in Gujarati, PM Modi expressed his ambitions for the BJP in the upcoming elections: “I have to do four sabhas today and leave for Kolkata tonight. Irrespective of how much heat, I hope we break all records. From Gujarat, we have to have all 26 seats. I am not here to campaign but to see you all and take your blessings.”

Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi will address a rally near the Trimandir Grounds on the Surendranagar-Rajkot Road, aimed at drumming up support for the BJP candidates in the Surendranagar, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituencies.

At 2.15 p.m., PM Modi will continue his campaign trail with a public meeting at Krushi Vishwavidyalaya in Junagadh, targeting the Junagadh, Porbandar, and Amreli Lok Sabha seats. This will be followed by his final public engagement of the trip at Pradarshan Ground in Jamnagar at approximately 4.15 p.m., where he will focus on rallying support for the BJP candidates in the Jamnagar Lok Sabha and Porbandar Vidhan Sabha seats.

