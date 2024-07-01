Congress MP seeks debate on paper leaks in NEET-UG and NET

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave a notice seeking adjournment of the business in the Lok Sabha listed for the day.

The MP is seeking to discuss a “matter of urgent importance” involving cases of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC NET, in the House.

“I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance,” the MP said in the notice.

Tagore added that the House does suspend all listed business of the day to discuss the unprecedented cases of paper leaks in the conduct of exams, including NEET-UG and UGC NET and the failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made an appeal to the government to initiate a debate on the National Eligibility and Entrance Examination (NEET) and also over the paper leak controversy, to assuage the concerns and anxiety of lakhs of candidates and their families.

Notably, the NEET (UG) 2024 examinations were conducted on May 5 in around 570 cities, including 14 cities abroad. Over 23 lakh students and medical aspirants appeared for the examinations.

However, it got marred by the paper leak controversy, thereby putting the future of many students in peril.

The June cycle UGC-NET exam was earlier held on June 18 but was cancelled the very next day, citing unavoidable circumstances.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.