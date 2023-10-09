Congress, MNF urge EC to change Mizoram poll counting date as Sunday is prayer day

Aizawl, Oct 9 (IANS) Mizoram's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and main opposition Congress on Monday opposed the date of counting for votes in the Assembly polls being fixed for December 3 as the day (Sunday) is a prayer day for Christians.

Both the Congress and the MNF separately wrote letters to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to change the counting date.

State Congress chief Lalsawta, in his letter, said that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram, which is devoted solely to the worship of God.

"No official programmes or business are transacted on Sunday in Mizoram. We know that not only the Congress party but also the entire Christian community in Mizoram would not like the counting of votes to be held on Sunday. I, therefore, request you to respect the sentiments of the Mizo people and fix the date for counting votes, preferably between Monday to Friday," he said.

MNF General Secretary T. C. Kaphmingthanga, in a letter, also urged the CEC to change the date of counting of votes.

Synod Moderator and Chairman of Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee (MKHC), the largest conglomerate of churches in the State, Rev Dr. C. Chawnghmingliana said: "Sunday is our sacred day reserved for worshipping the whole day.

"It is most unfortunate that the counting of votes shall take place on a Sunday. We feel that this is a discrimination against the Christian community. Moreover, December 3 is not just a normal Sunday for Christians in India, it is a date reserved for 'Bible Sunday'. We hope that EC will shift the counting day.”

The CEC on Monday announced the schedule of elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly along with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assemblies. As per the schedule, the notification would be announced on October 13, the last date of filing nominations is October 20, scrutiny of candidatures would take place on the next day and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 23.

The counting of votes would take place in all the five states on December 3. The MNF, Congress, BJP, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and other local parties have already started their election campaign since last month while MNF and the ZPM have announced their candidates for all the 40 seats. The BJP and Congress said that they would soon announce the names of the candidates.

