Congress to Maha Governor: Sack MahaYuti regime for ignoring drought in state

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) The opposition Congress in Maharashtra demanded on Tuesday that the MahaYuti alliance in the state should be dismissed for steadfastly ignoring the problems of the drought-hit farmers and people for the past over a month.

A Congress delegation led by state President Nana Patole called on Governor Ramesh Bais and submitted a list of its demands for the drought-hit regions of the state.

Later, speaking to the media, Patole said when people are fleeing the state owing to severe water scarcity, the MahaYuti government has gone on a vacation without taking the people's problems seriously.

“During the Lok Sabha elections alone, around 267 farmers committed suicide in the state, and the deaths continued even after the results were declared. Despite a grim scenario, the farmers are yet to get seeds, fertiliser, pesticides, medicines, or the direct bank transfers of the aid amounts,” Patole claimed.

On the other hand, the state government has created a corrupt ‘tanker mafia’ in the state which is fleecing the people, and considering the circumstances, the Congress called upon the Governor to sack the MahaYuti regime and impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra, he added.

The delegation, which also included Congress Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan, several of the party’s newly-elected MPs, and other senior leaders, said that the farmers are in deep trouble and must be given a full loan waiver, plus Rs 4 lakh per acre for the losses suffered due to the drought situation.

