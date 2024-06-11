Russian warships to arrive in Cuba on Wednesday

Moscow, June 11 (IANS) A detachment of Russian warships will arrive in Cuba on Wednesday for tasks within the framework of cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Navy said on Tuesday.

The group of Russian warships is part of the Northern Fleet, including a nuclear-powered submarine and a frigate with modern weapons on board, said Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, acting commander-in-chief of the Navy, cited by Russia's RIA news agency.

According to Moiseyev, visiting Cuba will only be one of the tasks set for the voyage, reported Xinhua news agency.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Russian warships would visit the port of Havana from Wednesday to Monday, involving Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, as well as the fleet oil tanker Pashin and the rescue tug Nikolai Chiker.

The visit is within the framework of "historically friendly relations between Cuba and Russia", the ministry said.

