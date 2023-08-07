Congress holds meeting with Haryana leaders over 2024 LS poll preparedness

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday chaired a meeting with the leaders of Haryana to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness.

The meeting at the Congress headquarters was also attended by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state incharge Deepak Babaria, state unit chief Udai Bhan, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda and several others.

Rahul Gandhi, while arriving for the meeting at the party headquarters after his membership as a member of parliament was restored on Monday he told media that ‘everyone of you look happy today’.

Meanwhile, Kharge wrote on X, “A meeting was held today with senior leaders of Haryana for the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.”

“The double engine governments of BJP have given nothing but betrayal to the 2.5 crore people of Haryana. The Congress party is constantly raising issues related to the public in Haryana. We are alert for the welfare of every section of Haryana - farmers, soldiers, youth, farm-labourers, women, Dalits and backward classes, and small businessmen.

“May harmony and peace prevail in Haryana. All communities should live together. This state should again move towards progress, every Congress leader and common worker is fighting for this,” Kharge said.

The Congress had earlier held several such meetings with the leadership of other states including Karnataka to discuss 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparedness.

