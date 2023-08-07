Man attacks wife with sharp-edged weapon in Punjab's Sangrur

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (IANS) A man attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon in broad daylight in a market in Sunam town in Punjab's Sangrur district on Monday and later tried to commit suicide.

Both have been hospitalised in critical condition.

A video surfaced online showing a crowd hitting the accused with bricks and a bucket of water to overpower him even as his wife was lying unconscious on the road.

As per reports, the man attempted suicide by consuming poison after the crime.

According to information, Gurdial Singh was having a matrimonial discord with his wife Rajwinder Kaur. In the morning as she was going to work from her maternal home her husband allegedly attacked her with the weapon.

When the passersby tried to rescue the woman, the assailant started waving weapon at them, after which the people attacked the man with bricks and overpowered him. After this, the accused swallowed some poisonous substance.

The condition of both is critical and they have been admitted to a hospital in Patiala city and police are investigating

